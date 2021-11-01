SPOKANE, Wash. - On Wednesday, November 3rd, the East Sprague corridor will be fully open after years of reconstruction and repairs.
In 2017, the City began a project to revitalize Sprague from Division to Stone, one block west of Altamont. The latest project included a rebuild of the street, repair and replacement of water and sewer mains, improved sidewalks, and new lighting, landscaping, and updated bus stops between Division and Grant. In full, the city invested more than $11 million in construction on the Sprague corridor since 2017.
“We are excited to welcome travelers back through this section of East Sprague, and we thank the businesses for their patience once again,” said Marlene Feist, Director of Public Works. “With this project, we are completing improvements to a nearly 2-mile section of Sprague that runs through the South University District and the Sprague Union District, bringing new opportunity and growth.”
With improvements to pedestrian routes and crossing, attractive landscaping, and connections added between the north and south sections of the University District, the City hopes it will boost economic development and business prosperity along the main thoroughfare.