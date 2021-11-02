Tuesday skies will be partly sunny, with daytime highs that will hover in the upper 40's and low 50's, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30's.
Wednesday, clouds will increase through the afternoon with our next system set to arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Thursday's system will bring a stronger chance of widespread valley rain and the potential for mountain snow and gusty winds.We could see a few spotty showers linger into the first half of the weekend, with our next system set to arrive overnight Sunday into Monday.
Also, don't forget we "Fall Back" early Sunday morning. So be ready to set your clocks back!