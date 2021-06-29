Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.
This massive ridge of high pressure is parked right over the top of us delivering daytime highs is the triple digits for several continuous days in a row. Tuesday looks to be the hottest day in the 7-day forecast, shooting up to 110°, with will break the all-time record high of 108° , set back in 1881. 
 
Highs will slowly trend downward for the second half of the week and weekend but remain in the upper 90's and 100's through 4th of July on Sunday.   

