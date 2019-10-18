Kellogg's All Together cereal
Kellogg's has teamed up with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation to help celebrate GLAAD's Spirit Day.

The cereal maker introduced a limited time "All Together" variety pack, combining for the first time: Corn Flakes, Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Frosted Mini Wheats, Raisin Bran, and Rice Krispies. The cereals are still packaged separately inside.

Spirit Day, which was Thursday, is an anti-bullying campaign where millions wear purple to stand up against bullying and to support the acceptance of LGBTQ youth.

Kellogg's donated $50,000 to GLAAD to support their anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy work.

"All Together" is available on Kellogg's website.

