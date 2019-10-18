Kellogg's has teamed up with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation to help celebrate GLAAD's Spirit Day.
The cereal maker introduced a limited time "All Together" variety pack, combining for the first time: Corn Flakes, Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Frosted Mini Wheats, Raisin Bran, and Rice Krispies. The cereals are still packaged separately inside.
Spirit Day, which was Thursday, is an anti-bullying campaign where millions wear purple to stand up against bullying and to support the acceptance of LGBTQ youth.
Kellogg's donated $50,000 to GLAAD to support their anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy work.
"All Together" is available on Kellogg's website.
As part of #SpiritDay we are launching a new “All Together Cereal” and donating $50,000 to support GLAAD’s anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy efforts. Get your limited edition box of ALL TOGETHER cereal at https://t.co/oFb3iSGmvZ pic.twitter.com/QwumdUdLuP— Kellogg Company (@KelloggCompany) October 17, 2019
