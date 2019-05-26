All Up In Your Grill: Tips for a safe holiday BBQ

SPOKANE, Wash. - Grilling outside can bring more problems than you might think.
Grills, hibachis, or barbecues were involved in an average of 10,200 home fires every year, according to an analysis by the National Fire Protection Association.
Every year, the fires cause an average of 10 civilian deaths, 160 injuries and $123 million in property damage, the same study shows.
Grill fires occur most often from May to August, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).
Here are a few tips, courtesy of the NFPA:
- Only use propane and charcoal BBQs outside
- Place grills far from homes, deck railings and out from under leaves and overhanging branches
- Keep children and pets away from the grilling area
- Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below it
- Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it
Eighty five percent of grills involved in home fires were fueled by gas, according to the NFPA.
Here are some tips for safely using a propane grill:
- Check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year.
- Apply a light soap and water solution to the hose. A propane leak will release bubbles. If your grill has a gas leak, by smell or the soapy bubble test and there is no flame: turn off both the gas tank and the grill.
- If the leak stops, get the grill serviced by a professional before using it again.
- If the leak does not stop, call 911
- If you smell gas while cooking, immediately get away from the grill and call 911 (do not move the grill).