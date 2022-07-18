SPOKANE, Wash. - For the past 183 years, Spokane County has had three county commissioners, for three districts. But this year, that is changing.
2022 marks the first year Spokane County will see two more commissioner positions filled in office. Washington State Representative Marcus Riccelli is excited for the future of Spokane.
"We will move this community forward, because when we come together, we do great things,” Riccelli said. “A robust democracy can only exist within an active and engaged citizenry. Those folks are putting it out there, and I think we have qualified candidates making the case.”
In 2018, Riccelli sponsored a bill that was signed into law by Governor Jay Inslee, called the Responsible Representation Act. The act’s purpose is to direct counties with a population over 400,000 people to follow a district-based county commission structure.
Which means, the 2022 elections will see two new commissioner positions for the recently added Districts 4 and 5 in Spokane County.
"We think there’ll be more direct responsibility of those elected officials to the citizens, and all in all it’s a good move forward to modernize our government and make sure people have better representation,” Riccelli said.
And with the primary election coming up on Aug. 2, Riccelli said this is a crucial time to test out the district model in Spokane County and ensure the work put forth for this change pays off.
"All voices need to be represented. At the end of the day though, people vote how they vote,” Riccelli said. “I don’t think the goal should be to have x or y number of a particular party, it’s to have the best people in there, with the best ideas.”
There are 15 people running for county commissioner in total across the five districts; three identify as Democrat, ten identify as Republican, one is an independent, and the other does not state a party preference.
“All can thrive, not just a few,” Riccelli said.
Representative Riccelli also said the candidates have done their part, now it is time for you – the voters – to do yours.
"Go out there and learn about these candidates that are running for this position,” Riccelli said.
For more information on each individual running for county commissioner this year, click here.