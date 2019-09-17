SPOKANE, Wash. - A joint investigation between U.S. Marshals and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office led to an alleged child rapist from Spokane being arrested in California Tuesday.
The U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Taskforce worked with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office to arrest 22-year-old Marco Rocha in Fresno, Calif. Tuesday morning. Rocha was wanted for rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.
U.S. Marshals and the Sheriff's Office had been working to locate Rocha in eastern California, where he had fled in an attempt to avoid prosecution. Upon locating him, Rocha was quickly taken into custody by U.S. Marshals without incident at the home of a family member in Fresno.