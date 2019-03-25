SPOKANE - An alleged gang member accused of beating 2-year-old girl was in court Monday.
Cedric Burton denied assaulting the child in 2016
Burton was previously released on a $25,000 bond because of a typo; bond was actually set at $250,000.
He chose not to testify in today’s hearing, which is determining what evidence will be presented during the trial. People who’ve testified so far include the 2-year-old victim, who is now five-years-old. She said she remembered being hurt, but couldn’t recall how.
This would be Burton’s 3rd “strike,” which means he faces life in prison without possibility of parole, if convicted.
Burton waived his right to a jury trial. The verdict is solely in the hands of Judge Julie McKay.
Day two begins Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.