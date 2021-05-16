SPOKANE, WA- Richard Hough, the 28-year-old man who was arrested and booked on 2nd degree murder charges after shooting and killing a woman in an apparent road rage incident, says he did so in self defense.
On Saturday, Spokane Police say they responded to the area near Francis and Addison and found a woman lying in the road. She had been shot and died at the scene despite lifesaving measures. Their initial investigation shows that this was a case of road rage turned fatal, and that both Hough and the woman had gotten into an altercation while driving, then both got out of their cars when they came to a stop.
Hough, the alleged shooter, remained on scene and cooperated with police before being arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail. Facing a 2nd degree murder charge, he spoke exclusively with KHQ to share his side of the story.
Hough says that he acted in self defense, and that woman approached him with a knife.
"Next thing you know, we're stopped in the middle of traffic and this woman is coming out of her car saying that she's going to cut me, and trying to pull out a knife," Hough says.
"Did you see a knife?" KHQ reporter Christian Saez asks Hough.
"Yes, I did," he responds.
After talking with Hough, we asked Spokane Police if they found a knife at the scene of the shooting. They said with this being an active investigation, they could not comment.
After the shooting, Hough remained on scene and waited for police. A man driving the car that the now deceased woman got out of drove away. Police are still looking for that car and that driver. Hough says he remained on scene because he thought it was the right thing to do.
"I chose to stay on scene because I believe in doing the right thing, to be completely honest," Hough says, "This is one of those times that you have to do the right thing, you can't just let things be."
Hough also says his brother, who is autistic, was with him at the time of the altercation. He says that's one of the main reasons he felt like he needed to protect himself.
"The fact that he doesn't understand social etiquette at all, that's a big thing," Hough says, "to step up and do something to protect him socially, that was my biggest goal."
Hough does not yet have a lawyer, and is set to appear in court tomorrow facing charges of 2nd Degree Murder. He worries that his act of self defense, as he refers to it, will land him behind bars for a long time.
"Kind of scared, to be honest," Hough says, "The fact that it could happen to practically anybody... in a road rage incident like what happened yesterday. Practically anybody could've been getting out of that car and if they're threatening you, they're threatening you, you have no choice."
This story will be updated as more details come in.