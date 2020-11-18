SPOKANE, Wash. - Allegiant Air, the ninth largest airline in the U.S., announced two new nonstop routes to the Spokane International Airport (GEG) as well as one-way fares for as low as $49.
The new flights are being offered to Las Vegas Nevada and Orange County California, which the chairman of the Spokane Airport Board, Ezra Eckhardt, says provides a necessary gateway for travelers going to southern California. Eckhardt says the Los Angeles Basin remains Spokane's biggest travel market.
The flights to Las Vegas (LAS) begin on Feb. 11, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49 for limited time. Flights to Orange County (SNA) will begin on Feb. 18, 2021 with one-way flights as low as $69.
The new nonstop flights will be run twice weekly. Eckhardt addressed the growing demand for flights saying, "we are currently experiencing a shift to more leisure travel and more demand to leisure destinations which are best served by nonstop flights. As an ultra-low cost carrier, Allegiant provides real value to our travelers and we expect the market to respond well to the service.”
For more information on the flights and low fares, travelers are told to go to Allegiant.com
