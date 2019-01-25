Alligators freeze in North Carolina swamp as a survival tactic

Frigid winter temperatures have made for quite an unusual sighting at a swamp in North Carolina. Alligators have been spotted frozen in the water with their noses above ice.
The alligators are using a cold blooded survival tactic called brumation.
It's like hibernation but not as deep of a sleep,
Wildlife officials say these gators can sense when the water is about to freeze around them and then they stick their noses out at just the right moment because it doesn't often freeze in North Carolina.
This process only lasts for a couple of days.