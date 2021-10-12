ALMIRA, Wash. -- Fire crews are responding the a massive fire at the Almira School building in Lincoln County.
The fire started late Tuesday afternoon in the elementary wing of the building. The school was closed and there were no injuries reported from the fire so far.
The school principal and superintendent were on scene and told KHQ that the school's chrome books were burned in the fire, making it challenging for the school to operate remotely via Zoom. They said they hope to have Zoom classes accessible to students by Monday.
They also said that students could be learning out of portables for up to 60 days until they find long-term accommodations. Cooley School district has already offered support for the school and students.
“We’ll move forward and provide best opportunity we can for students as soon as possible,” said Superintendent Dan Read.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.