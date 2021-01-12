Almost 900 Avista customers without power Tuesday night as parts of the region is under High Wind Warning

The Wind Advisory previously in place for the Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Palouse and Columbia Basin was upgraded to a High Wind Warning. Gusts to 60-miles-per-hour now look to be possible in the areas shaded in burnt orange.

Some utility customers are starting to see power outages. 

Avista: 899 customers 

  • Cause of outages under investigation 

Inland Power: 0

Kootenai Electric: 0

Northern Lights: 0

