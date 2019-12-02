For decades, The Crescent Department Store marked the beginning of the Christmas season in Spokane, as its windows shown brightly with elaborate holiday displays. People would come from all across the region to see the Crescent Windows.
Almost lost to history, the Crescent Windows return for the holidays
In 1988, just one year shy of it's 100th birthday, the Crescent was sold. Many of the decorations were packed up and forgotten in the basement of the Crescent Building, where they stayed for nearly 30 years.
"One thing that would happen every holiday season is that we would get these questions or reminiscences about these displays, people recalling the times that they came and had wonderful happy holiday memories with their families looking at those displays," Elisabeth Hooker said.
Elisabeth works for the Downtown Spokane Partnership and got word that pieces of the vintage displays were still at the old department store building, untouched for decades.
"Myself and a cohort went down into the basement, and the sub-basement and kept finding laundry carts full of these figurines, they were not in great shape," Elisabeth said.
Piece by piece, they began restoring the old figurines, while keeping them as close to their original condition as possible.
"You'll notice that some of those faces aren't quite perfect, that's because we wanted to leave some of the historical value with those figurines," Elisabeth said.
In 2017, they brought the old Crescent displays back to life in various windows around downtown for the holiday season.
Last year, they began a partnership with the Davenport Grand and dressed windows around the hotel.
The displays are back again this year at the Davenport Grand in six windows on the Main Street side of the hotel. They'll be on display through January 5th.
It's a labor of love for Elisabeth, working through Thanksgiving to make it happen, and getting a lot of help from special volunteers.
Elisabeth's mom, Patt Hooker, helped with the sewing. Being a huge WSU Cougar fan, she made sure to leave the Cougar logo on one of the figurines (go Cougs!).
It's just one of the little surprised hidden in each window.
Elisabeth hopes these vintage displays will bring joy to a new generation and remind us all what's really important.
"Life has gotten so busy and so fast and we're so connected via our phones and the internet that we rarely stop to take out the time to appreciate the small things and the fellowship that can bring us together and enjoy those special moments, and I think that is a reason that... That we do this. You know, it's important to be connected with each other," she said.
These displays are possible thanks to the generosity of these local sponsors: Global Credit Union, STCU and Numerica Credit Union sponsored these windows.
Some of the decorations from the Crescent Store were sold after they closed. If you have any decorations that you'd like to donate to the Crescent Window displays, please contact the Downtown Spokane Partnership by clicking HERE.
