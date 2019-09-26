Almost 5 million DoorDash users affected in security breach

The food delivery service DoorDash announced almost 5 million customers, workers and merchants may have had their information stolen by hackers after a security breach.
According to KIRO 7, an "unauthorized third party" accessed some under data on May 4.
Only users who joined DoorDash on or before April 5, 2018 are affected according to a statement the company released.
Data that may have been accessed includes names, emails, delivery addresses, order history and passwords.
Driver license numbers for 10,000 Dashers were also accessed.