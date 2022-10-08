MOSES LAKE, Wash. - If you're looking for something fun, unique and family-friendly this weekend, you're in luck. Alpaca Fest Northwest is underway, running Oct. 8-9.
It takes place at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m to about 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Alpaca breeders from throughout the region will compete for top honors in the show ring. Visitors are welcome to tour the show, watch the judging and talk with breeders.
Families can enjoy the educational display, the Saturday youth costume show, and shopping the fashion and retail vendors.
Hosted by the Alpaca Association of Western Washington and Pacific Northwest Alpaca Association, the Alpaca owners Association certified show will feature halter competition, youth showmanship, small breeder classes and production classes. Breeders from throughout the west, and as far as Colorado, will compete for top honors.
Visiting the show will offer an excellent opportunity to learn more about owning alpacas for fun and profit.