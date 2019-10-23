Altamont Street railroad underpass in East Spokane closed

The Altamont Street railroad underpass near Main Avenue in East Spokane is closed.
According to the City of Spokane, the bridge sustained significant damage after being struck by a semi-truck.
It will remain closed until Union Pacific can make the repairs.
