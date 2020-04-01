In efforts to help Washington's COVID-19 response, a former Yakima hospital will be turned into an alternate care site.
According to the Yakima Health Department, the site will be located at 110 S. 9th Ave. Yakima, WA 98902 which is the former Astria Yakima Regional Center.
“By providing full staffing, all necessary wrap around services, and patient transport services, the alternate care site will help existing area hospitals focus on COVID-19 care, while delivering the highest level of care to patients with other needs. We’re doing this across the state to ensure people get care where they need it and when they need it,” said FEMA Region 10 Administrator Mike O’Hare.
There will be 80 personnel from the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps staffing and operating the site.
Once the site is set up, it will support 250 hospital beds.
As of Wednesday, April 1, Yakima County has 224 positive cases of COVID-19.
