SPOKANE, Wash. - Members of the Spokane Park Board are expected to make a final decision on new artwork for Riverfront Park with a recommendation to approve a nature-themed aluminum sculpture.
As first reported by our news partners with The Spokesman-Review, Coeur d'Alene artist Sarah Thompson Moore created "The Seeking Place," which is a winding construct of custom, perforated aluminum. The sculpture is meant to resemble basalt bluffs found in the region and the aluminum would be treated to avoid deterioration and allow light to be reflected.
A subset of board members preferred "The Seeking Place," to a statue proposed by Seattle artist Saya Moriyasu. Moriyasu's statue features a beaver and seating area, which would have swiveled and looked out onto the Spokane River.
A motion to approve Moriyasu's statue failed to attract a majority at a meeting earlier this week. Park Board members heard concerns from the Spokane Tribe of Indians about a proposed Salish name for the beaver that was suggested without tribal input.
The panel is expected to make a final decision on Thursday, Sept. 10. If selected, "The Seeking Place" would mark Moore's second local public installation in Spokane. A steel structure called "Convergence" will be installed in People's Park near the Sandifur Bridge to honor local native tribes' fishing grounds.
