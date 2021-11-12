SPOKANE, Wash. - Park goers and playground enthusiasts will be getting new playgrounds at AM Cannon and Logan Peace parks this month with funding from Spokane City Council.
Spokane Parks and Recreation will utilize about $160,000 worth of new playground equipment from Northwest Playground Equipment Inc to replace aging and damaged equipment in both parks.
“Children in these two neighborhoods lost some of their playground equipment during the pandemic, so Council went to work to find the funds to speed up replacing the play structures as soon as possible outside of the normal park allocation,” Councilwoman Candace Mumm said.