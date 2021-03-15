Showers that we kicked off the morning with are tapering off as we head into the second half of the day. We will continue to sit under mostly cloudy skies with a light wind in place.
Daytime highs across the Inland Northwest are set to be about 10-15° cooler compared to what we saw yesterday. Upper 40s are expected for Spokane today which puts us right about where we should be for this time of the year.
Tomorrow conditions are expected to be drier. Mostly cloudy skies and light winds are again on the horizon. Daytime highs should be pretty close to today. All in all, we will call it a rinse and repeat kind of day aside from the lack of showers.