SPOKANE, Wash. - Amazon announced it launched a new Amazon Air gateway at the Spokane International Airport Thursday, October 14. This daily flight service will support fast, free shipping of Amazon packages for customers in the Inland Northwest.
The first flight to land at the gateway was Amazon Air’s branded 737 cargo aircraft, operated by Sun Country Airlines. It arrived early Thursday morning from Fairbanks International Airport in Alaska.
Spokane County Commissioner, Al French, expressed his excitement for Amazon Air in a statement.
“The addition of Amazon Air to Spokane is incredibly exciting because it represents enhanced service to the area and demonstrates Amazon’s confidence in our region,” French said.
Spokane is the second location of Amazon Air in Washington. This new location will be managed by Amazon logistics partner, Trego-Dugan Aviation. The Spokane site is set to create more than 50 new jobs in the area adding to the 80,000 jobs Amazon has created in Washington.
Vincent Dugan is the president of Trego-Dugan Aviation. He said that Amazon Air is looking forward to partnering with companies in the area and hiring local people.
“We are thrilled to welcome Amazon Air to Spokane and look forward to creating new jobs in the months ahead for Spokanites,” Dugan said.
The new gateway announcement comes soon after the opening of a second Amazon fulfillment center in the Spokane area last month as well as plans to open a delivery and sortation center next to the Airway Heights fulfillment center in 2022.
Those interested in learning more about open positions with Trego-Dugan Aviation may reach out to Kelly LeBlanc at Kelly.LeBlanc@Trego-Dugan.com.