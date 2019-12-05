SEATTLE, Wash. - Amazon is issuing an apology to its customers after at least a dozen Black Friday shoppers received toothbrushes, tambourines and condoms instead of $300 dollar Nintendo Switches.
British publication "The Mirror" has been collecting the complaints, some of which have been posted publicly on Twitter, prompting Amazon to respond and launch an investigation. The complaints were compiled in this article.
Amazon has promised to refund the affected purchases, leaving many customers frustrated that they will now have to repurchase the console at full price.
A few of the items that were sent to customers instead of the Nintendo Switch include, a book by author David Williams, a laptop fan cooler, a pack of AA Duracell batteries, a box of laundry soap, a ream of printer paper, a facial hair trimmer, bed sheets, dog food, an electric toothbrush, a microphone, a tambourine and even a package of condoms.
Most of the mix-ups were reported by British Amazon customers, and so far, no mix-ups have been reported in the United States.
Taking a closer look at the Twitter hashtag #amazonfails, customers all over the world run the chance of receiving random orders instead of the specific products they ordered.
Amazon released a statement to the Mirror that reads, "We're really sorry about that and are investigating exactly what's happened.
"We're reaching out to every customer who's had a problem and made us aware so we can put it right.
"Anyone who has had an issue with any order can contact our customer services team for help."
