SEATTLE - An Amazon employee in Seattle has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message sent to company employees.
The Seattle Times reports the message said the employee worked out of the company's Brazil office building at 9th Avenue and Republican Street in South Lake Union.
The employee went home feeling sick on Tuesday, February 25, and hasn't been back to work since. The message reportedly said that Amazon had received word on Tuesday, March 3 that the person had tested positive for coronavirus.
Employees who worked in close contact with the affected employee have been notified.
Amazon has more than 53,500 employees in the region spread across buildings and warehouses.
