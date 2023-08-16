SPOKANE, Wash. — An Amazon fulfillment center in Spokane is facing $85,800 in fines for putting workers at risk of injury.
Washington State Department of Labor and Industries inspectors found that Amazon required workers execute repetitive motions, lifting and other physical work at a fast pace.
Experts say that puts workers at the risk of developing work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WMSDs).
Amazon's Spokane fulfillment center employs about 2,400 workers. In the last three years of operation, there have been 400 worker's compensation claims for the type of injury known as WMSD.
Labor and Industries has previously cited other Amazons in Washington. All have revealed that the company was aware of these hazards.
State officials say they consider this most recent violation is to be willful and, for that reason, assessed a higher penalty.
Apart from the fine related to putting workers at risk, they were also fined for noise levels that were too high for workers not wearing appropriate hearing protection.
Starting July 1, 2024, Washington state law will require large distribution centers to disclose any production quotas workers are able to meet.
It also requires quotas to factor in rest and meal breaks, time to use the restroom and time to access tools and safety equipment needed to perform the job.
Amazon released a statement in regards to this fine:
Maureen Lynch Vogel, Amazon spokesperson stated, “We disagree with the allegations, and especially with the ‘willful’ characterization. Once again, L&I is relying on prior citations we have challenged – and that are being challenged in court right now – as a basis for alleging that we willfully exposed employees to ergonomic hazards. That is categorically false. We look forward to a full and fair hearing on the citations we’ve already challenged, because the fact is, we’re making measurable progress and have improved recordable incident rates in the U.S. by 23% since 2019. We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of all of our employees.”
For more background, this citation has nothing to do with the trial that began on July 24 to contest the four citations for alleged ergonomic hazards at the sites in Kent and DuPont.
They also have emphasized that they disagree with the L&I's characterizations of noise hazards at our site. They plan to appeal this latest citation.