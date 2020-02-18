SPOKANE, Wash. - Amazon continues to search for employees for the upcoming Spokane facility, with nearly two dozen job listings now available.
As of Tuesday, Feb. 18, there are 23 jobs listed for the Spokane fulfillment center, all of which are full time. The jobs fall into categories like Fulfillment & Operations Management, Medical Health & Safety, Human Resources and more.
The most recent job postings this month include entry-level construction manager and GEG1 Lead Fulfillment Associate.
The West Plains Amazon fulfillment center is slated to open in mid-2020 and initially create around 1,500 jobs. The facility itself is 2.5 million square feet and cost $181 million to construct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.