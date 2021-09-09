Amazon announced its investing $1.2 billion into education and skills training for U.S. employees. The goal is the total investment to be in place by 2025.
More than 750,000 operations employees are eligible for fully-funded college tuition, including the cost of classes, books and fees.
Amazon will fund full college tuition, as well as high school diplomas, GEDs and English as a Second Language certificates for frontline workers. This includes people who have been at the company for as little as three months.
The company is also adding three new education programs to "provide employees with the opportunity to learn skills within data center maintenance and technology, IT and user experience and research design."
