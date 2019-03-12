Looking to make some extra cash in the comfort of your own home? Amazon might have an opportunity for you.
Amazon is looking to hire 3,000 seasonal remote customer service associates in 18 states, including Washington. The job pays $15 per hour and includes health benefits after 90 days of employment.
The retail company seeks applicants with flexible hours and customer service experience. Employees can expect to typically work 20-29 hours a week, but can be expected to work as many as 60 hours if there is a customer need, large-scale event or peak season requirement. Overtime pay comes at a 1.5x base rate.
Other perks employees can enjoy including no commuting, employee discounts and valuable customer service experience. Employees are expected to provide a work area free of distractions while committing to not providing child or adult care during scheduled work hours.
For a full description of expectations as well as basic and technical requirements, follow this link: https://www.amazon.jobs/en/jobs/SF190021974/work-from-home-seasonal-customer-service-associate-united-states