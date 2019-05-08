Amazon offering DIY "studio cabin" that can be built in 8 hours

Think you're a DIY master? Well, how about creating your own DIY guest house? Amazon is letting people do just that.
The online retailer is offering a kit that people can assemble into their own 172-square-foot "studio cabin." The page states that if two adults worked together to build it, the project would only take 8 hours to complete.
"Do it yourself simple step-by-step directions come with the kit and only minimal tools are needed," according to the product's description.
The kit is up for sale at $7,250. View the full product page HERE.