SPOKANE, Wash. - Amazon has posted a number of new job listings for its upcoming Spokane facility.
A total of eight jobs are now listed. They are: finance manager, senior financial analyst, HR manager, IT support engineer, GEG1 operations manager, GEG1 area manager, operations manager and area manager 2020 (entry level).
The West Plains Amazon fulfillment center isn't slated to open until mid-2020. The facility itself is 2.5 million square feet and cost $181 million to construct, according to The Spokesman-Review.
