Amazon is doubling down on Prime Day, making it a two-day event on July 15th and 16th.
Prime members will be have the chance to get deals on more than one million items.
Amazon says bargains will pop up as often as every five minutes, and it's promising new product launches by major brands and specific pages dedicated to local merchants.
Whole foods will have deals on certain items and an extra 10 percent discount on many products, and you'll also find bargains at amazon books and amazon 4-star locations.