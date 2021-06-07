Beginning Tuesday, Amazon's new service, Sidewalk, will be switched on for millions of devices.
Amazon says that Sidewalk is their way to create a network of devices that connect to each other, free of charge to customers. Devices that have Sidewalk enabled, like Echo devices and Ring cameras, will connect through Bluetooth to other devices in range. This allows those devices to stay connected to the internet, even if they are out of range of their home Wi-Fi network.
That also means that your data, with Sidewalk enabled, will travel through your neighbors' devices, and theirs will pass through yours. Amazon says that Sidewalk is "designed with multiple layers of privacy and security" so that your data is not at risk. If you're uncomfortable with the idea of Sidewalk, and would like to turn it off, here's how to do that:
If you'd like to turn off Sidewalk for Echo devices, open your Alexa app, go to settings, then account settings, find Amazon Sidewalk, then hit disabled.
To disable Sidewalk for Ring cameras, go to the Control Center in the ring app, find Amazon Sidewalk, hit disabled and then confirm.
More information about Sidewalk, both its potential advantages and possible drawbacks, can be found here.