The Amazon fulfillment center on the West Plains isn't slated to open until mid-2020, but the company is starting to post job positions.
The 2.5 million square foot facility that costs $181 million has two positions listed on the Amazon website.
The first position, "Operations Manager," was posted on October 8 and is encouraging military veterans and military spouses to apply.
The job description writes in part, "you will have the opportunity to lead an inbound operation, outbound operation, or a functional process on a specified shift or across multiple shifts within an Amazon Fulfillment Center."
The second position is "IT Manager," which was posted on October 15.
The job description writes in part, "You will be leading a team of IT professionals with various skill sets to provide world-class technical support to Amazon’s Operations team who fulfill our customer promises millions of times a day."
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, the new facility will staff more than 1,500 workers.
