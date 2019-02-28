Amazon taking action to help brands fight against fake goods

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES EXPECTED. PATCHY BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS POSSIBLE EARLY THIS MORNING. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, MOSCOW, PLUMMER, POTLATCH, GENESEE, LEWISTON, LAPWAI, PECK, CULDESAC, GIFFORD, KAMIAH, CRAIGMONT, NEZPERCE, WINCHESTER, SOLDIERS MEADOW ROAD, ANATONE, PEOLA, MOUNTAIN ROAD, CLOVERLAND ROAD, CLARKSTON, POMEROY, PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&