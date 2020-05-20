SPOKANE, Wash. - Amazon says it is beginning to hire over 2,000 employees for its Spokane fulfillment center.
“We are thrilled to announce that Amazon is joining the Spokane community and that we’ll be hiring over 2,000 new associates,” said Andy Parra, Director of Operations for the Spokane facility. “We are absolutely committed to the health and well-being of our future associates and will do everything we can to ensure their safety throughout the hiring process taking COVID-19 precautions into consideration.”
Amazon offers a minimum $15 wage and employees receive benefits beginning day one including comprehensive full health, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50 percent match and up to 20 weeks paid parental leave. Amazon also offers a CareerChoice program, which pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields like game design, nursing, IT programming and more.
“Thanks to Amazon’s hiring efforts in the area, everyone from recent college grads to those who may have recently lost their jobs will have access to new opportunities and benefits that start on day 1,” said Lisa Brown, Director, Washington State Department of Commerce. “Not only is Amazon’s new facility bringing new economic opportunities to Spokane, it’s bringing new safety measures to make sure future associates are protected where they work.”
Amazon says candidates must be 18 or older with a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. You can apply online here.
The position of warehouse team member is currently posted on the Amazon job page.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon is handling much of its hiring process virtually. Some hiring steps will be completed in person however.
The 640,000 square foot fulfillment center has been expected to open in late spring or early summer, despite COVID-19 setbacks.
