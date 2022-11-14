UNITED STATES. - Amazon is set to lay off over 10,000 employees beginning this week, The New York Times reported.
Amazon is laying off employees in cooperate and technology roles. The layoff will represent less than 1% of Amazon's global workforce and 3% of its corporate employees.
According to The New York Times report, this layoff would be the largest in company history and will mainly impact Amazon's devices organization, retail division and human resources.
Amazon reported a total of 798,000 employees at the end of 2019. At the end of 2021, the company had reached 1.6 million employees, a 102% increase.
The company already announced plans to stop hiring for corporate roles. In recent months, Amazon has shut down various services and have closed, canceled or delayed new warehouse locations.