OLYMPIA, Wash. - Earlier this week, more than a dozen Native American leaders and organizations sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.
On Wednesday, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office sent a letter to Amazon encouraging the corporation to "do a thorough review of all merchandise that features tribes and the National Congress of American Indians, and remove offensive merchandise."
Ferguson posted an update on Twitter, saying that Amazon informed his office that it will begin pulling merchandise featuring the "racial slur that serves as a profession football team."
Last week, sponsors FedEx, PepsiCo, Nike and Bank of America released statements saying they requested a change, and several online stories removed the team's gear.
Last Friday, the team said it would undergo a "thorough review" of the team's name.
