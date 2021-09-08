SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Amazon's new fulfillment center, first announced in February of this year, opened it's doors Sunday to newly hired workers.
Located on E. Garland Ave, the new building is said to offer over 1,000 new full-time jobs to the community, paying employees $17 an hour on average.
“We are excited to welcome so many new Amazonians to our team here in Spokane Valley,” General Manager. Joe Wistos said. “We continue to hire for a wide range of roles, everything from receiving and stowing inventory to shipping customer orders and supporting network logistics. Amazon offers opportunities for professional development and encourages employees as well as interested candidates to consider building a longer-term career with us.”