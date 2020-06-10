SPOKANE, Wash. - After spending more than two years under construction, Amazon's Spokane fulfillment center finally opened its doors to employees for the first time on Sunday, June 7.
To celebrate the occasion, Amazon also announced a donation of $25,000 of in-kind products to support Second Harvest Food Bank's COVID-19 relief efforts.
"We are excited to welcome so many new Amazonians to our team here in Spokane," Director of Operations Andy Parra said in a press release. "We're incredibly inspired by the spirit of this community, and we are proud to support organizations like Second Harvest that help those in need by tirelessly providing nutritious meals and essential services in the Spokane area."
The fulfillment center is following health and safety protocols including social distancing guidelines. Across operations, Amazon plans to invest more than $800 million in the first half of the year on coronavirus safety measures like temperature checks, masks, enhanced cleaning, gloves, sanitation stations and onsite testing.
"In these unprecedented times, Amazon remains committed to the health and safety of our employees, partners and the customers we serve," Parra said.
