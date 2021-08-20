POCATELLO, Idaho -- Pocatello Police are searching for 12-year-old Koda Wayne Burky, who was reported missing in Pocatello on Thursday.
Koda was last seen wearing a blue and tan tie-die Bart Simpson shirt and red and blue tie-die Micky Mouse pants. He was last seen at 961 HILINE RD POCATELLO ID 83211.
He is a white male, 5-foot 5-inches, and blonde with brown eyes.
He is missing from the scene of a double homicide and is possibly in danger.
If you have any information or see Koda, contact the Pocatello Police Department immediately at 208-234-6100 or 911.