Koda Burky

POCATELLO, Idaho -- Pocatello Police are searching for 12-year-old Koda Wayne Burky, who was reported missing in Pocatello on Thursday. 

Koda was last seen wearing a blue and tan tie-die Bart Simpson shirt and red and blue tie-die Micky Mouse pants. He was last seen at 961 HILINE RD POCATELLO ID 83211.

He is a white male, 5-foot 5-inches, and blonde with brown eyes. 

He is missing from the scene of a double homicide and is possibly in danger. 

If you have any information or see Koda, contact the Pocatello Police Department immediately at 208-234-6100 or 911.

