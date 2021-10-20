YAKIMA, Wash - Yakima Police have activated an AMBER Alert for a missing 3-month-old baby boy.
Yakima Police say on Tuesday night he was in a car with his Mom and Dad, who Yakima Police say, were not supposed to be together due to a non-contact order.
Police say dispatchers heard the father, Rene Baeza, and the mother, Yesenia Mestra, arguing.
Yakima Police located the 2002 silver Honda Civic they were in and initiated a traffic stop. However, Baeza would not stop the car so Police initiated a pursuit.
A 911 dispatcher then heard Baeza tell Mestra that they were all going to die and that she needed to tell police to stop chasing him. Police disengaged the pursuit. The vehicle was last seen on eastbound interstate 82 out of Yakima.
Baeza was driving a silver 2002 Honda Civic with Washington License Plate CAL0420. YPD says Baeza is 30-years-old, white, about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms.
The baby is 3-months-old with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information, call 911.