Update: The Amber Alert has been canceled. Police say seven-year-old Tyran Ban Campen has been located safely along with the vehicle.
Previous coverage: Authorities are searching for 7-year-old Tyran Ban Campen, who has been missing since Wednesday, August 21st.
He is believed to be with 43-year-old Lanetta Mellstead. Authorities say the non-custodial mother took her 7-year-old son from the custodial father. She abuses drugs and is considered a direct threat to the life of the child.
Police believe the suspect is possibly headed to the Nampa, Idaho, area.
A photo of the child has not been released.
Police also have said they could be in Sanders, Missoula, Lake or Flathead counties. The Amber Alert was initially issued in just Shoshone, Bonner or Kootenai counties of Idaho, but is now being issued statewide.
They are believed to be traveling in a black, 1996 Ford Explorer. It has a Montana license plate with the numbers 54-0676B.
Mellstead has the alias names of Van Campen, Karisa, Ross and Lanetta.
If you have any information, call the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at (406) 822-3555.