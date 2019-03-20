NAMPA - Nampa Police Department has cancelled the AMBER alert for a 10-year-old Idaho girl.
They say that 10-year-old Alissa Helmandollar has been found out of state, but safe.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
NAMPA - Nampa Police have issued an AMBER alert for a child believed to be in danger.
Police say that 10-year-old Alissa Helmandollar was at a Nampa hotel with her mother, 41-year-old Brooke Helmandollar, Tuesday afternoon.
It's believed that the two left late last night or early in the morning and are possibly headed to Portland and were last seen in Hermiston, Oregon.
According to police, it is possible that Alissa is in danger due to Brooke's recent threatening behavior toward the child.
Alissa is described as 4'10", 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Brooke is described as 5'4",125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Neither have identifying marks.
They're believed to be in a silver 2018 Nissan Sentra with Idaho licence plate, 1A909DF.
If anyone has any tips related to this Amber Alert, please contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2206.