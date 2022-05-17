NAMPA, Idaho - Idaho State Police issued an AMBER alert for two children earlier today, however Nampa PD has cancelled that alert.
According to ISP, the children were located safely, and the suspect is in custody. They thank the community for their support.
Last updated on May 17 at 8:30 p.m.
Idaho State Police issued an AMBER alert for two children, 6-year-old Cayson Casselman and 8-year-old Zaiden Casselman, who they believe were abducted by their non-custodial father. They believe the children are in danger.
Their father, 27-year-old James Casselman, was las seen driving a 2009 silver Ford Fusion with Idaho plate number 2CVC724.
If you see them or have any information that could help police find the two boys, contact ISP immediately by calling (208)465-2206 or dialing 911.