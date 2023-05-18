NAMPA, Idaho — Authorities in southwest Idaho have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy who was abducted in Nampa on Thursday.
The Nampa Police Department said Rudy Ozaih Reyes was taken from a home at 81 North Yale Street at about 11 a.m. He was last seen at a gas station at 803 12th Avenue South in Nampa, getting into a gray 2008 Lexus IS200T with Idaho license plate 2CTJ790.
The suspect is identified as Rodolfo Reyes, 36. Police described him as a white man with brown hair and black eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his neck, face and head.
Police said Rudy is a white boy with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 50 pounds and is two feet tall.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Nampa Police Department at (208) 465-2203 or 911 immediately.