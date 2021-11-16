CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho - Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 4-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her grandmother.
Four-year-old Alaina Duey was picked up by her grandmother, 41-year-old, Elizabeth Rose Croft, Tuesday morning in Burley, Idaho.
Croft was expected to take Duey to school. The young girl's mother said she never arrived at school.
Croft was staying at the Budget Hotel where Duey's mother discovered she had checked out.
Duey is described as 3'5" tall, 45 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow shirt with a flower on it and grey boots.
Croft was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans with holes and tan dress shoes.
They are traveling in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix 4D.
If you see them or know their whereabouts you are asked to call 911.