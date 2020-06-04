RATHDRUM, Idaho - An Amber Alert has been issued for a child last seen in Rathdrum who is believed to be in imminent danger.
According to the Idaho State Police, 6-year-old Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier was last seen at the Super One Foods in Rathdrum on Sunday, May 31 at approximately 8:00 am.
His non-custodial mother, 35-year-old Mimi Charmayne Hiibel, is believed to be with him. They may be in route to Oklahoma or Nevada, according to authorities.
They are believed to be traveling in a white 1988 Honda Accord with the Idaho license plate K670043.
Leo is described as 4"00" tall, 70 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair and was wearing a white T-shirt, black corduroy pants, black tennis shoes and a camouflage hooded jacket.
Mimi is described as 5'04" tall, 145 lbs, with green eyes and brown hair. She is said to have a tattoo of a "J" on the back of her left hand near her thumb.
Anyone with information about the child's whereabouts is asked to call (208)687-0711 or 911 immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.