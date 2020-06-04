Update, June 4, 4:30 pm:
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Police in Rathdrum are now looking for two children who were last seen at a Super One Foods and are believed to be in imminent danger.
17-year-old Gene William Heckman is described as 5'11", 170 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a tan Carhart jacket.
6-year-old Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier is described as 4"00" tall, 70 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair and was wearing a white T-shirt, black corduroy pants, black tennis shoes and a camouflage hooded jacket.
They are both believed to be traveling with 35-year-old Mimi Charmayne Hiibel, Leo's non-custodial mother.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call (208)687-0711 or 911 immediately.
Previous Coverage:
RATHDRUM, Idaho - An Amber Alert has been issued for a child last seen in Rathdrum who is believed to be in imminent danger.
According to the Idaho State Police, 6-year-old Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier was last seen at the Super One Foods in Rathdrum on Sunday, May 31 at approximately 8:00 am.
His non-custodial mother, 35-year-old Mimi Charmayne Hiibel, is believed to be with him. They may be in route to Oklahoma or Nevada, according to authorities.
They are believed to be traveling in a white 1988 Honda Accord with the Idaho license plate K670043.
Leo is described as 4"00" tall, 70 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair and was wearing a white T-shirt, black corduroy pants, black tennis shoes and a camouflage hooded jacket.
Mimi is described as 5'04" tall, 145 lbs, with green eyes and brown hair. She is said to have a tattoo of a "J" on the back of her left hand near her thumb.
Anyone with information about the child's whereabouts is asked to call (208)687-0711 or 911 immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.