UTAH - An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Terran Butler of Millcreek, Utah. Butler was last seen in Sept. 26.
Vehicle: 2008 Toyota Prius, Blue - Utah License Plate: #E847GT
According to police, the suspect is identified as Emily Jolley. She's five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair.
Butler was last seen wearing black gym shorts, hiking boots and a green t-shirt with blue sleeves. He has blonde hair and brown eyes and is four feet tall, weighing about 40 points.
If you have any information, call the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake at (801) 840-4000.
