MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho - Police in Mountain Home, Idaho have issued an AMBER alert for 16-year-old Bertonia "Toni" McFadden.
McFadden is described as white, 5-feet tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is developmentally delayed and requires occasional wheelchair use. She wears a brace with purple skulls on her left leg from the knee down and was last seen wearing black jeans and a pink shirt.
Police believe she was lured online by an older man, Erick Miramontes Anaya. He may have driven to her home in the early hours of Sunday, June 30 and picked her up. She is believed to be in danger.
He is a 24-year-old Hispanic man described as being 6-feet tall, 157 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The vehicle is a silver 2004 Ford Explorer with Idaho license plate 1A243GD.
McFadden's wheelchair was left at her home, and she has no phone or other means of communication on her person, according to police.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Mountain Home Police Department at (208)587-2100.